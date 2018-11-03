UP ATS Arrests 18-Year-Old For Threatening To Blow Up Miami Airport

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2018
An 18-year-old man was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh ATS for allegedly making several calls to the Miami airport in the US and threatening to blow it up, an official said Saturday.

Legal action was initiated against him, IG ATS Asim Arun said.

The accused had purchased Bitcoins worth $1,000 but someone duped him, following which he lodged a complaint with the FBI, an American intelligence and security service, but did not get a desired response, he said.

So the accused made several calls to the Miami airport and threatened to attack it.

"I will come with AK47, grenade, suicide belt and kill everyone," the man, whose identity was not disclosed, said in his calls.

The FBI talked to the man but he continued making threat calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) from October 2 till October 31, the IG said.

He was traced on the basis of IP address and during interrogation, he confessed, Arun said.

The man will be chargesheeted in court. Section 41A of the CrPC does not require arrest, he said.

(PTI) 

