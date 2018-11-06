Television Stars And Singers Plan To Live Up This Diwali In A Responsible Manner

The excitement of celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, is at its peak. Singers and television stars share their views about celebrating Diwali in a responsible manner. We all have the freedom to celebrate our festivals in our own ways. But we need to remember that freedom and responsibility go hand in hand like music and rhythm.

Shalmali Kholgade (singer)

“A beautiful way to celebrate Diwali is to get together and read verses from the Ramayan on the return of Rama from Ayodhya which is primarily why Diwali is celebrated in most parts of India. This is the time when all my family members get together into making shakkarparis, chakli, chiwda, laddus and other sweet and savory items. We draw beautiful rangolis outside house. I do believe in keeping Diwali all natural just like my makeup. My parents are very particular about cleanliness and I have inherited the same habits from them. I wish everybody a clean and green Diwali.”

Shibani Kashyap (singer)

My husband Rajiv and I love keeping our house all lighted, clean and dirt free. Everything in our house from the curtains and furniture to the lamps and the lights needs to be spotlessly clean. This Diwali my house will be decorated with mitti ka diyas, floating candles and original flowers. The windows will be lighted up with fairy lights.

In the temple, I will have an oil lamp with a glass cover. A beautiful silver Ganesha, which was gifted to me by my friends, will adorn the temple. We keep in mind the ‘swasth bharat abhiyan’. I will make rangolis with herbal non-toxic colours. My message to the people is have a safe, clean and green Diwali.

Karan Tacker (television star)

My Diwali party usually has a huge crowd. Having people over and just chatting and laughing is the whole essence of Diwali to me. While we gather, all the materials we use to serve is recyclable in nature, like cups, plates, bowls, glasses and spoons.

Preparation for Diwali always starts with cleaning and we make sure the house is as good as new. It’s a lot of fun doing the extensive cleanship because you end up finding thing you had completely forgotten about. My message to the people is, this Diwali, celebrate with care and care for our mother earth!



Shefali Jariwala (actress, popularly known as the Kaanta Laga girl)

I always keep in mind that we owe something to the environment and we should not harm animals and plants. So, all the festivals that I celebrate are very eco friendly. Earlier it was Ganesh Chaturthi and now Diwali this year will again be nature friendly. I do not burst crackers because I don’t want to add to the pollution level and make everybody around me sick. I would definitely not do anything to burden the environment and put the health of the people at stake. Also I have a pug who is like my son and I know how troubled Simba gets during Diwalis, it's not really good time for him as such because he really gets scared with the noise of the crackers. For Simba we have to shut all the windows of the house and put some music on so he doesn't get scared of the sound from the outside. I believe 'Cleanliness is next to godliness'. It is a festival for everybody. Not bursting crackers is good both for the environment and our pocket.

Payal Ghosh (televison star)

As a rule I spend Diwali with my family and close friends, bringing in the festive season with lots of lights, glitter and warmth. I never burst crackers because of the amount of air and noise pollution they cause. It is always been a quiet affair with some traditional sweets, colours and lanterns. Diwali for me is all about new beginnings and positive energy. I usually have my entire family over and we stay up all night chitchatting and playing games. We decorate our house with candles and fresh flowers. It is indeed a wonderful time to connect with your beloved ones.