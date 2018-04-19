The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:21 am National

Supreme Court To Decide On Independent Probe In Justice Loya Case Today

Outlook Web Bureau
Supreme Court To Decide On Independent Probe In Justice Loya Case Today
File Photo
Supreme Court To Decide On Independent Probe In Justice Loya Case Today
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Supreme Court on Thursday will pronounce its judgment on pleas seeking an independent probe into the death case of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge B. H. Loya.

The petitions will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra

The apex court had earlier asked the Maharashtra Government to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge, who had died in alleged suspicious circumstances in 2014, citing that the "matter was very serious."

Advertisement opens in new window

As per the official records, Justice Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014, a day after he attended the wedding and reception of his colleague's daughter.

As per reports, Maharashtra-based journalist B.S. Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into the death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Judiciary: Supreme Court Murder Crime National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Jharkhand: Man Assaulted For Serving 'Banned Meat' At Son's Wedding Reception, Section 144 Imposed; 7 Arrested
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters