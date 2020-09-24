September 24, 2020
Corona
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus, AC Milan Confirm

Milan have notified the relevant authorities of a positive test for coronavirus for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is now quarantining

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2020
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Courtesy: Twitter
2020-09-24T19:53:16+05:30

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, Milan have confirmed. (More Cricket News)

The veteran striker returned the result following a second round of swab testing ahead of Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Bodo/Glimt.

A Milan statement said Ibrahimovic is now quarantining at home and the relevant authorities have been notified.

The club added that no other player or staff member returned a positive result ahead of the game at San Siro.

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January and scored 10 goals in 18 Serie A appearances as the Rossoneri finished sixth.

He started the new domestic campaign with a brace against Bologna in a 2-0 win for Milan on Monday.

