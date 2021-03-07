March 07, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold, Reclaims Number One Rank

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold, Reclaims Number One Rank

The 26-year-old Vinesh blanked Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53kg title clash.

PTI 07 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold, Reclaims Number One Rank
Vinesh scored all her points in the first period and held on to her lead in the second to ensure a top-of-the-podium finish.
Courtesy: Twitter
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold, Reclaims Number One Rank
outlookindia.com
2021-03-07T10:18:31+05:30

Living up to the expectations, star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her second gold medal in as many weeks with a dominant win in the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event and reclaimed the top rank in the her category here. (More Sports News)

The 26-year-old World bronze medallist and the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games, Vinesh blanked Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53kg title clash.

Vinesh scored all her points in the first period and held on to her lead in the second to ensure a top-of-the-podium finish.

Vinesh had won a gold medal in Kiev last week and this performance would give her the belief that her preparations for the  biggest sporting event are on the right track.

The Indian had entered the event as world number three but is back to world number one by jumping 14 points. The Canadian was ranked as low as 40 before the tournament but is now just behind Vinesh at number two.

Vinesh did not concede a single point at this tournament, winning two of her three bouts by pinning her rivals while getting injury walkouts in the other two in the eight-woman field.

Sarita Mor had won a silver in the 57kg on Saturday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Australia Suffer T20 Series Defeat As Martin Guptill Blasts Black Caps To Decisive Victory

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Vinesh Phogat Rome Wrestling Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Olympics Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos