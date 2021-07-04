Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer Edges Past Cameron Norrie In Four Sets

July 04, 2021
Federer ,39, will next face No 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday.

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns during the men's singles third round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Saturday July 3, 2021.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Roger Federer is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for a record-extending 18th time.  (More Sports News)

The 39-year-old Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4 on Centre Court.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion had a slight wobble in the third set when he missed two break points at 5-5 and was then broken at love by Norrie.

After trading breaks in the fourth set, Federer broke again for a 5-4 lead.

He will play No 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday.

It's the 69th time that Federer has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, also a record.

Norrie was the last British man remaining in the tournament. (AP)

Associated Press (AP) Roger Federer Wimbledon Wimbledon Tennis ATP ATP World Tour Other Sports Sports

