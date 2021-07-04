Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer Edges Past Cameron Norrie In Four Sets

Roger Federer is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for a record-extending 18th time. (More Sports News)



The 39-year-old Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4 on Centre Court.



The eight-time Wimbledon champion had a slight wobble in the third set when he missed two break points at 5-5 and was then broken at love by Norrie.



After trading breaks in the fourth set, Federer broke again for a 5-4 lead.



He will play No 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday.



It's the 69th time that Federer has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, also a record.



Norrie was the last British man remaining in the tournament. (AP)

