WI Vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia's Must-win Cricket Match Against West Indies

Australia are in dire straights. They were hammered by the West Indies in the first two outings of the ongoing five-match T20 International series in the Caribbean. Another defeat and they are done for. For that matter of fact, nothing seems to be working for the Aaron Finch-led side, which sure is missing some of their stars. But don't blame them. This the nature of the world. Coronavirus, et al. (More Cricket News)

The Windies, who lost to South Africa 3-2 weeks ago at home, have picked up really well with their globe-trotting superstars in the zone. They are so confident now that the Windies are showing their brutal best even under the stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran.

It's now or never for the Aussies.

Head-to-head: They have met 13 times, with the Windies winning eight to Australia's five. In fact, Windies have won the last five meetings, all comprehensively. Australia last beat Windies in 2012 at Colombo during the T20 World Cup.

Match and telecast details

Match: Third T20I match between West Indies and Australia

Date: July 13 (Tuesday), 2021.

Time: 5:00 AM IST/07:30 PM local (Monday)

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

TV Channels: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Registration required)

Playing XIs in the previous match

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Squads

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (cz & wk), Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Riley Meredith.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine