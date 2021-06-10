WI Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: West Indies Opt To Bat First Against South Africa

West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite and South Africa's new Test skipper Dean Elgar will like to start in right earnest as the two teams meet at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia for the first Test match. Elgar wants South Africa to get back to winning ways but is leading a fairly inexperienced squad and against West Indies will face his first real test as a skipper. The two sides have met 28 times in the longest format with South Africa leading 18-3. Windies last won against South Africa in 2007. Catch the live scores and updates of Day 1 of the 1st Test match between West Indies and South Africa here:

7:15 PM IST: Teams: South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar (c), Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje



West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

7:10 PM IST: West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first; South Africa have handed debuts to Kyle Verreynne and Keegan Petersen. Jayden Seales to debut for hosts West Indies

