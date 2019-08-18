Virat Kohli Now Rules Social Media Too, India Captain Becomes Most Followed Cricketer

India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli not only rules the cricketing world, but also leads the charts when it comes to social media following.

Kohli has amassed over 20,000 international runs in this decade and is the only cricketer to achieve the feat. The Delhi lad has also been very active on social media platforms. With over 30 million followers on each platform – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – he is the most followed cricket star.

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar comes next with 30.1 million followers on Twitter. On Facebook and Instagram, he has 28 million and 16.5 million followers, respectively.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not very active on social media platforms, still he occupies the third spot in the list with 15.4 million followers on Instagram, 7.7 million on Twitter and 20.5 million on Facebook.

India opener Rohit Sharma, who is at the peak of his career, is also actively present on social media. The 'Hitman' has over 10 million followers on all the three big platforms -- 10.5 million on Instagram, 14.7 million on Twitter and 11 million on Facebook.

Out of favour Suresh Raina, who recently underwent a knee surgery, has 16.7 million followers on Twitter, 9 million on Instagram and 3.1 million on Facebook.

Yuvraj Singh comes next with 14 million followers on Facebook, 4.7 million on Twitter and 7.5 million on Instagram.

Harbhajan Singh, also known as the 'Turnbanator', is also an active social media user. He is constantly seen tweeting on various issues and has 10.1 million followers on Twitter, 3.6 million on Instagram and 6.6 million on Facebook.

South Africa great AB de Villiers is undoubtedly one of the most loved cricketers globally. Also known as 'Mr. 360 degree' for the versatility of his cricketing shots, de Villiers has a great social media following. With 8.5 million followers on Instagram, 6.7 million on Twitter and 3.6 million on Facebook, the 35-year-old is 8th on the list.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan comes next with 8.9 million followers on Facebook, 4.1 million on Twitter and 4.8 million on Instagram.

Chris Gayle, the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in ODIs, is placed 10th in the list. The Jamaican is very active on Instagram and has 15 million followers across the three platforms (Facebook 7.8 million, Twitter 4.4 million and Instagram 2.8 million).