Kapil Dev & Co. Asked Coaches 'How Would You Handle A Virat Kohli Vs Rohit Sharma Rift?'

With Ravi Shastri continuing as India national cricket team's head coach, one of the shortlisted candidates (who didn't make the cut) has revealed that he was questioned about how he would handle the alleged rift reported between captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, during the interview process.

(CRICKET NEWS)

The shortlisted candidates were Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, Lalchand Rajput, Robin Singh and Ravi Shastri. The interviews were conducted in BCCI's headquarters in Mumbai.

According to a Mid Day report, the candidate who wishes to remain anonymous said, "I told the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that there is no such fight and Virat has gone on record to deny this, so I don't know how to answer this question but I would have stepped in immediately and doused it."

He further added, "I wouldn't have allowed it to escalate. I would also involve the BCCI and keep them in the loop because I want a happy and healthy dressing room. If at all there was a rift why couldn't the present coach solve it?"

ALSO READ: After Selecting Ravi Shastri As Head Coach, Kapil Dev-Led CAC Demands Role In Support Staff Appointment

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Rajput and Singh (the other two Indian candidates other than Shastri) are unhappy with the way they were rated by the Cricket Advisory Committee. They were placed below Hesson and Moody, with Shastri taking the top spot.

The CAC reappoints Mr Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. pic.twitter.com/vLqgkyj7I2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2019

"I was even complimented for my coaching knowledge by one member of the CAC. He asked me how did I learn so much about coaching. I was also asked whether I would do the job for only the limited-overs team or only the Test side and I replied in the affirmative," one of the native candidates said.

ALSO READ: Reappointed As India Head Coach, Ravi Shastri Reveals His Challenges And What He Wants To Achieve In Next 26 Months

Also, it is being reported that the Trans-Tasman cricketing circles are not happy with Hesson and Moody missing out on the top spot.

According to a Times Now report, the main competition was between Shastri, Hesson and Moody, with the Indian coming out on top.

After the announcement, Hesson congratulated Shastri via Twitter. "Congratulations @RaviShastriOfc on your reappointed as @BCCI Head Coach. Wish you and the team the best for the coming seasons......," he tweeted.

Thanks a ton, Mike. Much appreciated. Keep the coaching flag flying. — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 16, 2019

"Thanks a ton, Mike. Much appreciated. Keep the coaching flag flying," Shastri replied.

After the Men in Blue's exit from the Cricket World Cup, Shastri faced criticism due to his side's poor and indecisive batting middle order. His appointment is heavily being credited to Kohli's backing and from other players in the team too.