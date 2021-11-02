Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Umpire Michael Gough Banned From Officiating In T20 World Cup For 6 Days

Michael Gough was due to officiate the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match in Dubai but was withdrawn following his bio-bubble breach and was replaced by South Africa's Marais Erasmus.

The sanction came after Michael Gough reportedly left his hotel without permission on October 29 to meet with people outside the tournament's bio-bubble. | ICC

2021-11-02T10:55:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:55 am

English umpire Michael Gough has been withdrawn from officiating in the ongoing T20 World Cup for six days and was placed under quarantine for an alleged bio-bubble breach, according to a report. (More Cricket News)

A report in 'The Daily Mirror' states that the former Durham batsman, regarded as one of the best umpires in the international game currently, was asked to stand down by the ICC Bio-Security Committee following his COVID bubble breach in the UAE.

The sanction came after Gough reportedly left his hotel without permission on Friday to meet with people outside the tournament's bubble.

"The Bio-Security Advisory Committee has instructed Umpire Michael Gough to isolate for six days due to a breach of the event bio-security protocols," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Gough was due to officiate Sunday's game between India and New Zealand in Dubai but was withdrawn following his breach and was replaced by South Africa's Marais Erasmus.

He is now confined to his hotel room and is being tested every alternate day.

If he comes out clean in the tests during his six-day quarantine, Gough is expected to resume his umpiring duties but it is still unclear whether an ICC sanction awaits him in future for his actions.

Outlook Newsletters

