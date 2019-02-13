Defending champions Real Madrid start the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign afresh after recovering their old form. The Spanish giants are unbeaten in their last seven, having won six of those.

The most successful team in the tournament will, however, face a tough challenge from Dutch giants Ajax. Madrid are also unbeaten in their last six matches against Ajax, scoring as many as 20 goals while conceding only two. So, history is in their favour.

Ajax, back in the Round of 16 for the first time since the 2005-06 season, are in a crisis so to say. They have managed to win only once in four Eredivisie matches.

In the previous meeting, Real Madrid beat Ajax 2-0 at Santiago Bernabeu, thus completing a double. In the first leg, Madrid blanked the hosts 4-0 in 2010.

Meanwhile, on matchday 1 of the Round of 16 clashes, AS Roma rode on teen sensation Nicolo Zaniolo to beat Porto 2-1. The 19-year-old got a brace.

Manchester United suffered their first defeat under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, losing 0-2 to Paris Saint-Germain. Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe struck in a seven-minute spell at the Theatre of Dreams.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Ajax Vs Real Madrid, Round of 16 first leg, UEFA Champions League

Date: February 14 (Thursday)

Time: 1:30 AM IST; 21:00 PM Local (Wednesday)

Place: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Networks India

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Key Facts:

Sergio Ramos will make 600th Madrid appearance, but he will need to be careful. The skipper will miss the return leg if he is booked.

Madrid have scored over 2.5 goals in 29 of last 32 games in the competition, while Ajax have conceded over 2.5 goals against the Spanish giants in their last five matches.

Likely XIs:

Ajax (4-3-4): Onana; Mazraoui, Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Beek, Jong, Schone; Ziyech, Dolberg, Tadic

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Reguilon; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vaquez, Benzema, Junior

Prediction: Ajax 2 - 3 Real Madrid. Despite their contrasting fortunes in recent matches, the first leg match in Amsterdam may well become a high-scoring match with the visitors prevailing thanks to their experience and big match players.

Coach speak:

Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach

It's up to us to pick ourselves up. We have to play our own game, because it does not matter who your opponents are – you saw how we did against Bayern Munich [1-1a, 3-3h in the group stage]. We have to focus on our football and enjoy it.

Santiago Solari, Real Madrid coach