July 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics, Boxing: Debutant Ashish Kumar Ousted After Opening Round Loss To China's Erbieke Touheta

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing: Debutant Ashish Kumar Ousted After Opening Round Loss To China's Erbieke Touheta

Ashish, 27, former Asian silver-medallist went down 0-5 in the bout which the Chinese boxer dominated right from the start

PTI 26 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:05 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics, Boxing: Debutant Ashish Kumar Ousted After Opening Round Loss To China's Erbieke Touheta
India's Ashish Kumar, right, exchanges punches with China's Tuoheta Erbieke during their men's middleweight 75-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Tokyo Olympics, Boxing: Debutant Ashish Kumar Ousted After Opening Round Loss To China's Erbieke Touheta
outlookindia.com
2021-07-26T16:05:23+05:30

Indian boxer Ashish Kumar (75kg) paid for an underwhelming start as his maiden Olympic appearance ended with an opening-round loss to China's Erbieke Touheta in Tokyo on Monday.  Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The 27-year-old former Asian silver-medallist went down 0-5 in the bout, which could have been way closer had he turned it up a little bit earlier.

The boxer from Himachal Pradesh was caught on the back-foot in the opening round and lost it unanimously to the busy Chinese, who used his jab to good effect.

Ashish raised his game in the second round to give a better account of himself with more attacks but the Chinese excelled in dodging him on most occasions, claiming this one unanimously too.

Touheta's combination punches also connected better.

Ashish went all out in the final three minutes and managed to trouble Touheta despite a cut beneath his left eye.

The judges also scored unanimously in his favour but the Chinese had the decisive lead which gave him the victory.

Touheta will next face Brazil's third-seeded Herbert Sousa, who is a world championships bronze-medallist.


 Ashish is the third Indian boxer to bow out of the mega-event after Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) also exited with opening-round losses. PTI  PM BS
BS

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Shikhar Dhawan's India Aim To Wrap Up Series Against Sri Lanka

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Boxing AIBA (Boxing) Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos