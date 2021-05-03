Sri Lanka All-rounder Thisara Perera Retires From International Cricket

Sri Lanka all-rounder and former captain Thisara Perera on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. (More Cricket News)

Perera, in his letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), said that he feels the time is right for him to step aside and pave the way for the younger crop.

The 32-year-old, who represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 166 ODIs and 84 T20s, is expected to keep playing franchise cricket around the world.

"I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh. Easily the highlight of My Life," Perera mentioned in his letter to SLC.

SLC acknowledged Perera's contribution to the success of the national team.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the retirement of Thisara Perera from International Cricket with immediate effect.



"Thisara was a brilliant all-rounder, who has contributed immensely as a player to Sri Lanka Cricket and played a part in some of the glorious cricketing moments of the country," said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva in a statement.

