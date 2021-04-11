April 11, 2021
Poshan
South Africa Fined For Slow Over-rate In First T20I Against Pakistan

South Africa also lost the first T20 International match by four wickets after setting a 189-run target for Pakistan

PTI 11 April 2021
In the absence of Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen led South Africa against Pakistan in the first T20I
AP Photo
2021-04-11T19:50:20+05:30

South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in the first T20I in Johannesburg. (More Cricket News)

According to an ICC media release, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after Heinrich Klaasen's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Klaasen pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Bangani Jele and fourth umpire Shaun George levelled the charge.

