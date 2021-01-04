BCCI president and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable, the Woodlands Hospital said in its latest medical bulletin on Monday. (More Cricket News)

The bulletin said, the medical board will meet on Monday to frame the next course of treatment.

Ganguly, 48, was diagnosed with 'triple vessel disease'. The former skipper slept well on Sunday night and all his parameters are normal at the moment. The medical team attending on Ganguly has also decided to monitor the cricketer's wellness once he is discharged and is back home.



His blood pressure is 120/80 and oxygen saturation level is 97 per cent, the bulletin added.



"We will conduct echocardiography in the morning to assess his heart function. Doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health condition and taking appropriate measures from time to time," it said.



The batting great was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

READ: PM Modi Wishes Ganguly Speedy Recovery

Triple vessel disease is an extreme form of coronary artery disease developed when the major vessels supplying blood to the heart are damaged mainly because of cholesterol deposits and also due to inflammation.

Earlier, Dr Devi Shetty, the famous cardiac surgeon, joined the team of doctors attending to former Indian cricket captain. Shetty, a Padma Bhusan awardee, is well known in Kolkata. He was associated for the BM Birla Hospital and later founded the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences.

Ganguly suffered chest pains while exercising in his gym on morning. He was rushed to Woodlands Hospital where he was operated on. One stent was inserted to open up a blockage.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine