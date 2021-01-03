January 03, 2021
Corona
PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sourav Ganguly, Wishes BCCI Boss Speedy Recovery

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage

PTI 03 January 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack, and enquired about his health. (More Cricket News)

Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery.

Ganguly is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

