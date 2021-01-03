Sourav Ganguly Spends Peaceful Night But More Heart Surgeries Planned On Ex-Cricket Captain

Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly spent a peaceful night at the hospital after a heart surgery on Saturday. According to the medical bulletin released on Sunday morning, Ganguly is stated to be stable and is responding well to the treatment. (More Cricket News)

As per the bulletin released by the Woodlands Hospital, Dada is set to undergo new procedures on Sunday. Two more blockages have been detected and stents will be inserted, as Ganguly remains under constant vigil of team of doctors comprising Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda and Dr Saptarshi Basu.

Sourav, our Bengal tiger. Hope to see you back in action soon. All our prayers are with you — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) January 3, 2021

“Coronary Angiography was done at 3pm- Triple vessel disease. PTCA and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route. Revasculation to LAD or Left anterior descending artery and OM or obtuse marginal artery to be done later," the hospital said.

On Saturday, Ganguly, 48, suffered a 'mild' heart attack and was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. A team of doctors was constituted to supervise his treatment. “He (Sourav Ganguly) presented in Woodlands emergency yesterday at 1pm with chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness while performing physical excercise in the home gymnasium at around 11am,” the bulletin added.

Just got to know about your ailment Sourav.

Hope each passing day brings you closer to a full and speedy recovery! Get well soon. pic.twitter.com/NIC6pFRRdv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2021

Ganguly blood pressure is 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent. The hospital further added that the former India cricket player had an uneventful last night and a routine ECG to be done in the morning. “Treating doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time,” the release further added.



Ganguly's election as BCCI president ended a 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Thinking of you @SGanguly99 Praying for your speedy recovery DadaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 2, 2021

He is the 39th president of BCCI succeeding CK Khanna. Ganguly had earlier held positions in the Cricket Association of Bengal. The former India captain began as joint secretary at the CAB in 2014.









