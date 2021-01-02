January 02, 2021
Corona
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised With Heart Issues

Ganguly, 48, complained of chest pains and was rushed to a private hospital

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly  has been rushed to hospital here in Kolkata following chest pains. (More Cricket News)

The former India captain is 'stable' and is currently in an emergency ward.

Ganguly, 48, complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

"He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests," the official said. (With inputs from PTI)

