Famous Cardiac Surgeon Devi Shetty To Join Team Of Doctors Attending To Sourav Ganguly

Dr Devi Shetty, the famous cardiac surgeon, will join the team of doctors attending to former Indian cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The 67-year-old Shetty is scheduled to arrive on , family sources said. ( More Cricket News

While exercising in his gym on morning, Sourav Ganguly suffered chest pains. He was rushed to Woodlands Hospital where he was operated on . One stent was inserted to open up a blockage but it was detected that the 48-year-old cricketer had two more arteries with over 70 per cent blockage.

Devi Shetty, who once operated on Mother Teresa and was her personal physician, is going to join a three-member that is monitoring Ganguly.

A decision to whether insert two more stents or do a bypass operation on Ganguly will be taken after Dr Shetty comes in, said family sources.

It is learnt that a doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences may also join the existing team of doctors.

"There have been some suggestions to take Ganguly out of Kolkata for better treatment but no such decision is being taken. Dr Shetty's arrival should help make the right decisions," a family member said.

Dr Devi Shetty, a Padma Bhusan awardee, is well known in Kolkata. He was associated for the BM Birla Hospital and later founded the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences.

Meanwhile, it's learnt that Ganguly has tested negative for coronavirus.

