Serie A Set To Resume On June 13 Following Coronavirus Pandemic

Serie A announced June 13 as its schedule resumption date for the 2019-20 season following a three-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's top tier was first halted on March 9 as COVID-19 devastated many regions of the country, with prime minister Giuseppe Conte banning large gatherings and sporting events.

Although that initial suspension was set to be lifted in early April, the virus' impact has been felt long after that date, with more than 221,000 people in Italy becoming infected during the pandemic.

But with teams given clearance to return to training grounds for individual work earlier this month and group sessions set to resume on May 18, normality for Italian football is in sight once again.

And on Wednesday Lega Serie A confirmed June 13 has been set as its target for resuming the 2019-20 season.

A statement read: "The Assembly of Lega Serie A met today [Wednesday] with all the clubs present and connected via video conference.

"Lega Serie A reiterates, in the relationship with the licensees of the audio-visual rights 2018-2021, the need to comply with the payment deadlines set by the contracts to maintain a constructive relationship with them.

"As regards the resumption of sporting activity, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals."

The announcement comes after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) accepted a request to adjust their medical protocols to be more closely aligned to those of the government.

Specifically, this means entire squads will be placed in 14-day quarantine if a single player within them tests positive for the virus, with clubs previously urging authorities to follow the German model, which sees only the individuals who have contracted the illness be made unavailable.

Minister of sport Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed an agreement had been made between the necessary bodies, highlighting they want the season to be concluded but with "everyone in safety".