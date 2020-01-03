January 03, 2020
Samba D'Or Award 2019: Alisson Beats Liverpool Team-Mate Firmino To Top Prize, Neymar Fifth

The winner of the 2019 Samba d’Or Award is Alisson, with the Liverpool star the first goalkeeper to take the prize

Omnisport 03 January 2020
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson walks on the pitch during warmup before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Sunday Dec. 29, 2019.
AP Photo
Alisson has become the first goalkeeper to win the Samba d'Or Award, beating Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino to the prize with Neymar only fifth.

The stopper took 35.54 per cent of the vote for the best Brazilian player in Europe with Firmino in second spot with 23.48 per cent.

Liverpool won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2019 while Brazil claimed Copa America glory.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva came third with another Liverpool player, midfielder Fabinho, finishing fourth in the voting.

Three-time winner Neymar, who missed Brazil's triumph at the Copa America on home soil, was in fifth place with only 7.57 per cent.

Firmino won the award in 2018 and Alisson is the third player to win the Samba d'Or while representing Philippe Coutinho the 2016 recipient. 

