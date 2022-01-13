Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant On Fire At Newlands, Can India Do A Gabba At Cape Town? Day 3 Highlights

The Newlands Test also witnessed the visiting captain Virat Kohli become the fourth Indian and 18th player overall to bat in 500 innings or more in international cricket. Here's a look at some stats from Day 3.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant On Fire At Newlands, Can India Do A Gabba At Cape Town? Day 3 Highlights
Indian batter Rishabh Pant is congratulated by Jasprit Bumrah on his century on Day 3 of the third and final test match against South Africa in Cape Town, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant On Fire At Newlands, Can India Do A Gabba At Cape Town? Day 3 Highlights
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T22:22:26+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 10:22 pm

A sensational century from Rishabh Pant kept India's faint hopes of winning their maiden Test series in South Africa alive on Thursday. At the close of play on Day 3 of the third and final Test match, the Proteas were 101/2 (29.4), still needing 111 runs to overhaul the 212-run target set by India at Newlands, Cape Town.

3rd Test Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

The unbeaten knock of 100 off 139 balls, his first century against South Africa, reminded the wicketkeeper's innings 12 months ago in Brisbane against Australia. In the Gabba Test, Pant hit an unbeaten 89 off 112 to help India chase down a stiff target of 328 runs.

The Newlands Test also witnessed the visiting captain Virat Kohli become the fourth Indian and 18th player overall to bat in 500 innings or more in international cricket. India were dismissed for 198 runs in their second innings.

Sachin Tendulkar (782 innings in 664 matches), Rahul Dravid (605 innings in 509 matches) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (526 innings in 538 matches) are the other three Indians to play 500 innings in international cricket before Kohli.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Kohli has so far played 168 innings in 99 Tests, 245 innings in 254 One Day Internationals and 87 innings in 95 T20 Internationals. He has scored 23358 runs at an average of 54.83 with 70 hundreds and 119 fifties in 500 innings of 448 international matches.

Here's a look at some stats 

** Virat Kohli faced 344 balls in this Test match. Only one visiting batter since 2016 has faced more balls in a Test match in South Africa than Virat Kohli. England's Dom Sibley faced 387 at Cape Town in 2020.

** The 94-run partnership off 179balls for the fifth wicket between Virat Kohli 15 (103 balls) and Rishabh Pant 71 (76 balls) is the highest of the match so far. They have put on their second fifty partnership of the Test. It was also the fourth fifty-plus stand in this Test match.

** Mohammed Shami became the sixth Indian player to receive 18 ducks in Tests after Ishant Sharma (34 ducks), Zaheer Khan (29 ducks), Bhagwat Subramanya Chandrasekhar (23 ducks), Bishan Singh Bedi (20 ducks) and Harbhajan Singh (19 ducks).

** Rishabh Pant recorded his maiden century against South Africa in the sixth innings of three Tests by making an unbeaten 100 off 139 balls with six fours and four sixes. Overall, it was his fourth hundred in 48 innings of 28 Tests. Four Indian keepers have scored a total of six centuries outside Asia, Rishabh Pant has made four of those, two in England and one each in Australia and South Africa.

MOST INNINGS BY INDIAN PLAYERS IN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET
(Player - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - 100 - 50 - 0)

Sachin Tendulkar - 664 - 782 - 74 - 34357 - 48.52 - 248* - 100 - 164 - 34;
Rahul Dravid - 509 - 605 - 72 - 24208 - 45.41 - 270 - 48 - 146 - 21;
Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 538 - 526 - 142 - 17266 - 44.96 - 224 - 16 - 108 - 21;
Virat Kohli - 448 - 500 - 74 - 23358 - 54.83 - 254* - 70 - 119 - 30;
Sourav Ganguly - 424 - 488 - 40 - 18575 - 41.46 - 239 - 38 - 107 - 29.

(With inputs from Syed Pervez Qaiser)

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Virat Kohli Cape Town Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bhanuka Rajapaksa Takes Retirement U-turn, He Wants To Play For Sri Lanka 'For Years To Come'

Bhanuka Rajapaksa Takes Retirement U-turn, He Wants To Play For Sri Lanka 'For Years To Come'

EXPLAINER: Where Does Defending Australian Open Champion Novak Djokovic's Visa Saga Stand?

ISL 2021-22: Focus On Local Coaches As FC Goa Face NorthEast United In Bambolim Clash

India Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Advances, Malvika Bansod Knocks Idol Saina Nehwal Out

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Faces Omicron Test Weeks Ahead Of The Games

Eight More Boxers Test Positive For COVID-19, But National Camp Continues

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Indian, Chinese Taipei Football Teams Reach Mumbai

Tasnim Mir Becomes First Indian Under-19 Girls' Singles World Number One

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Australian Open 2022: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic In Draw As Visa Saga Continues

Australian Open 2022: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic In Draw As Visa Saga Continues

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows As Rishabh Pant Takes Charge — Lunch Report

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows As Rishabh Pant Takes Charge — Lunch Report

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, Preview: Time For Future Stars To Shine

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, Preview: Time For Future Stars To Shine

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Haima Deshpande / NCP chief Sharad Pawar plans to take the MVA winning formula to Goa and pitch for a stable government there.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Jayanta Oinam / Rishabh Pant played a vital unbeaten knock as India set a target of 212 runs in the third Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement