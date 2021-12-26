SA Vs IND 2021-22: Why It Is India's Best Chance To Win A Test Series In South Africa - Statistical Preview

India are all set to lock horns with South Africa in the first Test match of the three-Test series at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. The current tour is India's eight on South African soil where they have played 20 Test matches, won three, lost 10 and drew seven.

Overall, India have played 39 Test matches against South Africa. India won 15, lost 14 and the remaining games ended in draws. India have played seven away Tests series against South Africa. South Africa have won six series while one ended in a draw.

Hence, India will aim for their maiden Test series victory in South Africa. It will be the third Test between the two teams at SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa have won both previous matches against India on this ground.

The venue has hosted 26 Tests, of which South Africa have won 21. They have lost only two, one of which was against England in 2000, when both teams forfeited an innings each and contrived to produce a result.

Of the 14 Test series played between the two teams, India have won four series, South Africa have won seven series and three series have ended in a draw. India never won a Test series in South Africa. India have won only three Tests in South Africa.

Their first win was 123-run at Johannesburg in 2006-07 while the second was 87-run victory at Durban in 2010-11. India’s third victory in South Africa by 63 runs, came at Johannesburg in 2017-18.

India will attempt to do what they have never done before - win a Test series in South Africa, the only country where they are yet to win one.

South Africa's recent home record is not convincing though as they have lost five of their last eight home Tests, played across three series in which they have lost two.

India-South Africa Test Encounters:

Venue-Tests-South Africa Won-India Won-Drawn

In South Africa-20-10-3-7

In India 19-5-11-3

Total 39-15-14-10

At Centurion 2-2-0-0

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India in India: 643/6 decl in 153 overs at Kolkata, 2009-10

In South Africa: 459 in 128.1 overs at Centurion, 2010-11

South Africa in India: 558/6 decl in 176 overs at Nagpur, 2009-10

In South Africa: 620/4 decl in 130.1 overs at Centurion, 2010-11

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India in India: 76 in 20 overs at Ahmedabad, 2007-08

In South Africa: 66 in 34.1 overs at Durban, 1996-97

South Africa in India: 79 in 33.1 overs at Nagpur, 2015-16

In South Africa: 84 in 25.1 overs at Johannesburg, 2006-07

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India in India: 319 by Virender Sehwag at Chennai, 2007-08

In South Africa: 169 by Sachin Tendulkar at Cape Town, 1996-97

South Africa in India: 253* by Hashim Amla at Nagpur 2009-10

In South Africa: 201* by Jacques Kallis at Centurion, 2010-11

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

India in India: 7/66 by Ravichandran Ashwin at Kolkata, 2015-16

In South Africa: 7/120 by Harbhajan Singh at Cape Town, 2010-11

South Africa in India: 8/64 by Lance Klusener at Kolkata, 1996-97

In South Africa: 7/84 by Allan Donald at Port Elizabeth, 1992-93

BEST BOWLING IN A MATCH

India in India: 12/98 by Ravichandran Ashwin at Nagpur, 2015-16

In South Africa: 10/153 by Venkatesh Prasad at Durban, 1996-97

South Africa in India: 10/108 by Dale Steyn at Nagpur, 2009-10

In South Africa: 12/139 by Allan Donald at Port Elizabeth, 1992-93