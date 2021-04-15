Real Madrid Bus Window Smashed On Way To Anfield For Liverpool Clash - VIDEO

Real Madrid's team bus had one window smashed en route to Anfield for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool. (More Football News)

Reports began circulating in the Spanish media shortly after Madrid left the team hotel that their bus had been struck by an object.

Footage of Real Madrid’s bus window being smashed.



pic.twitter.com/WyqTiVrany — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 14, 2021

Liverpool fans greet the Real Madrid bus ahead of the match pic.twitter.com/9m64dvSz3K — @mansjusbored on Tiktok, Insta and Twitch (@LFCHamz) April 14, 2021

While confirmation was not relayed by Madrid, footage of the bus showed the damage once it had arrived at Anfield, with one window on the vehicle missing.

Although it is unclear who is responsible, Liverpool were charged by UEFA in 2018 after Manchester City's bus was pelted with bottles and cans on its approach into Anfield ahead of a Champions League knockout clash.

The Reds were fined €20,000 for the actions of their supporters on that occasion.

Liverpool are 3-1 down from the first leg in Madrid.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine