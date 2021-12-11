Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Raheem Sterling’s 100th League Goal Powers Manchester City Vs Wolves

Raheem Sterling's 66th-minute penalty was enough for Manchester City against a 10-man Wolverhampton to maintain Premier League 2021-22 lead with 38 points. Wolves remained in eighth place.

Premier League 2021-22: Raheem Sterling’s 100th League Goal Powers Manchester City Vs Wolves
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) challenges for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves in Premier League 2021-22 on Saturday. | AP

Trending

Premier League 2021-22: Raheem Sterling’s 100th League Goal Powers Manchester City Vs Wolves
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T21:20:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 9:20 pm

Manchester City needed a disputed penalty to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and ensure it stayed atop the Premier League 2021-22 on Saturday. (More Football News)

City were awarded a spot-kick for handball when Joao Moutinho blocked a cross from Bernardo Silva with his arm outstretched, although Wolves argued that the ball hit his armpit.

Raheem Sterling calmly converted the penalty straight down the middle in the 66th minute for his 100th Premier League goal, which proved enough on a day when City’s high-powered attack struggled to make the most of its chances.

Wolves had gone a man down just before the halftime break when Raul Jimenez was first booked for a tackle near the halfway line then inexplicably stretched his leg out to block the resulting free kick to earn a second yellow card straight away.

Jack Grealish missed a stellar chance to double the lead in the 70th when he poked the ball over the bar from close range after a cross from Sterling across the box. The win made sure Pep Guardiola’s team will stay in front of closest rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, who both played later Saturday.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

There was a lengthy stoppage on the half-hour mark after a clash of heads between Wolves teammates Max Kilman and Ruben Neves. Both players were able to continue after treatment but the rest of the first half was hot-tempered and filled with niggling fouls and stoppages.

The win made sure Pep Guardiola’s team will stay in front of closest rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, who both played later Saturday. Wolves remained in eighth place, with manager Bruno Lage lamenting what he called a ‘very strange’ penalty decision.

“You need to understand, OK, he put his arm (up) to create a bigger body, but where did the ball touch?” Lage said. “I protect the VAR, but come on.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola Manchester Football English Premier League (EPL) Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1: Max Verstappen Grabs Pole Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton At Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1: Max Verstappen Grabs Pole Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton At Yas Marina Circuit

UEFA Scraps Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes Encounter, Covid-Hit Spurs Risk Forfeit

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage: Couple Shares Goofy Pics

Who Is Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera

Covid Positive Bangladesh Women Cricketers Found To Be Carrying Omicron Variant

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: England Handed Heavy Penalty After Loss Against Australia In 1st Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: England Handed Heavy Penalty After Loss Against Australia In 1st Test

ICC Still Hopes Of Featuring At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics As 'Additional Sport’

ICC Still Hopes Of Featuring At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics As 'Additional Sport’

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG: Nathan Lyon Joins Elite Club - Gabba Test Stats Highlights

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG: Nathan Lyon Joins Elite Club - Gabba Test Stats Highlights

Diego Maradona's Lost Watch Found In Assam, How CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Helped Trace

Diego Maradona's Lost Watch Found In Assam, How CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Helped Trace

Read More from Outlook

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

Dr. Sarath Guttikunda / We must not allow analysis paralysis to postpone anti-pollution measures, but promote public transport, walking, cycling, etc, now.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Aussie To Complete 400 Wickets

Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Aussie To Complete 400 Wickets

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Nathan Lyon is the seventh spin bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test. He joins Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the elite 400-club.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement