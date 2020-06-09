PCB Puts Players' Training Camp On Hold Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases In Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board's plans to conduct a training camp in a 'bio-secure' environment ahead of the England tour was shelved due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Over 100,000 positive cases have been reported in Pakistan with more than 2000 deaths.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB is unable to construct a "bio-bubble" at its National Cricket Academy due to paucity of rooms in the residential complex.

Pakistan are set to play three Tests and three ODIs against England in August and are expected to enter UK four weeks prior to complete the required quarantine period.

"The PCB was hoping to hold a training camp in Lahore, at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Gaddafi Stadium, where a 25-man squad would reside and train in a completely isolated area," the website stated.

The report also stated, "NCA isn't capable of housing a large group. The PCB then considered making players stay at a five-star hotel about 8km away from the training facility.

"But with the sudden hike in coronavirus cases, concerns have been raised about the ability to maintain a fully secure environment and the need to tightly regulate player movements."

International cricket is set to resume next month when England hosts the West Indies for three Tests. The regional side has already arrived in the UK.