﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold At Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championship

Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold At Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championship

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 191kg (84kg + 107 kg) in the senior women's 49 kg event to win the gold medal in the Olympic qualifying event (Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championship), the points from which will come in handy for the final rankings of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PTI 09 July 2019
Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold At Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championship
The Indian contingent won 13 medals that included eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals in senior, junior and youth categories.
Twitter
Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold At Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championship
outlookindia.com
2019-07-09T15:49:03+0530

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu led the Indian medal rush by notching up a gold on the opening day of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

The Indian contingent won 13 medals that included eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals in senior, junior and youth categories.

Mirabai lifted a total of 191kg (84kg + 107 kg) in the senior women's 49 kg event to win the gold medal in the Olympic qualifying event, the points from which will come in handy for the final rankings of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai last took part at the Asian Championship in Ningbo, China in April where she lifted 199kg (86kg+113kg) to miss out on a medal by a whisker.

The qualification process for the 2020 Olympics is based on the performances of the weightlifters in six events over a period of 18 months out of which the four best results logged by a lifter will be considered.

ALSO READ: I-League Clubs Write To Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ask For Panel To Investigate AIFF

Jhilli Dalabehra also clinched the first place on the podium with a lift of 154kg (70kg+94kg) in the senior women's 45 kg event which is not an Olympic weight category.

In the senior women's 55kg, Soroikhaibam Bindyarani Devi and Matsa Santoshi won the gold and silver medals respectively.

Bindyarani lifted 78 kg in snatch to bag the silver medal. Her effort of 105 kg fetched her a gold medal in clean and jerk as well as the overall gold.

Santoshi stood first in snatch with a lift of 80kg but could only manage 102kg in clean and jerk taking her total to 182kg.

In the senior men's 55kg category, Rishikanta Singh grabbed the gold with a total lift of 235kg (105kg+130kg).

READ MORE IN:
PTI Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Other Sports Weightlifting Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Watch: NCP Supporters Throw Crabs Outside Maharashtra Minister's House For Tiware Dam Remark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters