July 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Marc Marquez Undergoes Successful Surgery On Broken Humerus

Marc Marquez Undergoes Successful Surgery On Broken Humerus

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is hoping to return this season, but it is too early to say when he will be fit after surgery.

Omnisport 21 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Marc Marquez Undergoes Successful Surgery On Broken Humerus
Marc Marquez
Courtesy: Twitter (@MotoGP)
Marc Marquez Undergoes Successful Surgery On Broken Humerus
outlookindia.com
2020-07-21T22:05:07+0530

Marc Marquez has undergone successful surgery after suffering a broken humerus during the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. (More Sports News)  

The defending MotoGP champion crashed out late in the season-opening race on home soil on Sunday and was hit by his bike after a huge highside. 

Marquez travelled to Barcelona and went under the knife at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, winner of six MotoGP titles, will remain in hospital for up to 48 hours after having a titanium plate fitted in his right arm, his Repsol Honda team confirmed.  

Dr Xavier Mir did not touch Marquez's radial nerve during the procedure and although the Spaniard is aiming to return this season, it is too soon to know when he will be back in action.  

Meanwhile, team manager Alberto Puig also revealed LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow had undergone surgery on his wrist and could compete in the Andalucia Grand Prix this week. 

Puig said: "Everyone who races in the World Championship has the unfortunate possibility of getting injured and having to go to the operating room.

"Unfortunately, it was our turn and it was Marc who has had to undergo surgery. Marc will take some time to recover but we are happy with how everything has gone.

"Doctor Mir and his team have taken care of the entire situation since the fall and performed a successful operation.

"This gives the Repsol Honda Team a lot of motivation, knowing it went well, but now we have to be patient to see how Marc recovers and to understand when he can return.

"Cal Crutchlow also had an operation that went well and in principle, his intention is to test the wrist on Friday. We are optimistic about his participation in the Grand Prix."

Next Story >>

Washington's Citi Open Cancelled In Major Tennis Blow Ahead Of US Open

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Marc Marquez Motorsport MotoGP Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos