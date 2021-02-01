Luis Suarez Sees Practice Pay Off After Netting Free-kick Rarity - WATCH

Luis Suarez is hoping his goalscoring streak continues after netting a rare free-kick in Atletico Madrid's 4-2 win over Cadiz. (More Football News)

The Uruguay international found the left corner from a little over 25 yards in Sunday's clash at Estadio Ramon de Carranza and added another goal from the penalty spot.

Luis Suarez free-kick against Cadiz. Another brace for him today. He's already scored 14 goals. Another Bartomeu masterclass. pic.twitter.com/miS2owivun — Lloyd Dsouza (@Lloyd_Dsouza03) January 31, 2021

His opener was just the second direct free-kick Suarez has scored since arriving in Spain from 35 attempts, the other coming for Barcelona against Real Betis in August 2016.

Suarez, who now has 14 goals in 16 league appearances since joining Atletico from Barca for a nominal fee in the close season, is glad his training-ground practice is paying off.

"Having been at Barcelona for a long time, where Leo [Messi] is, I didn't take them, but at Liverpool and with the national team I scored a few," he told Movistar.

0,88 - Only Pruden (1,50) & @vieri_bobo (1) has scored more league goals per game than Luis Suárez (0,88, 14/16) for @atletienglish ever (at least ten goals scored). Brace#CadizAtleti #CadizAtletico pic.twitter.com/jGEuSnfRew — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 31, 2021

"Now I'm taking my chances. Just the other day we practised with a few free-kicks at training.

"When the striker is in form you have to take advantage of the chances. I try to help the team however I can and enjoy the moment."

His latest brace helped Atletico to an eighth successive league win - their best run since a nine-match winning streak in their title-winning campaign seven seasons ago - as they moved 10 points clear at the top with a game in hand.

"It means the team is working well, with the mentality to achieve our aims and that's the way to go," Suarez said.

"They are important numbers, which put us up there. We were missing a few important players and those who came in today did it very well."

Alvaro Negredo cancelled out Suarez's sublime free-kick, but the former Barcelona man doubled his personal tally after Saul Niguez had restored Atletico's lead in the eventful match.

Negredo helped himself to a second to set up what looked like being a nervy finale, only for Koke to fire in a fourth goal for the leaders to make certain of a 15th win in 16 league games.

Despite Atletico's big points advantage on the chasing pack in their quest for an 11th league crown, head coach Diego Simeone is continuing to take it one game at a time.

"All games are an important step to reach the objectives," Simeone said. "It was a difficult, tough game, when we started to see the controlled game we knew we were going to suffer.

"Cadiz are stable, maintain a dynamic game and with the second goal they got fully into the game and made things complicated for us with crosses from the side.

"We care to continue in the way we are and seek to improve. We didn't have [Yannick] Carrasco and [Mario] Hermoso, who were very good for the team, and they all responded very well."

Up next for Atletico is a trip to Granada on February 8 before taking on Levante five days later.

Simeone, now up to fifth on the list of all-time wins for a LaLiga manager, added: "To follow this line we must go match by match, compete better in training sessions and increase competition.

"At the end of February the Champions League arrives, where we hope to be able to compete until the end and we will need everyone.

"I need my players in the best way for whatever comes next."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine