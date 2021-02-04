Liverpool 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Steven Alzate Rocks Toothless Premier League Champions

Steven Alzate's first Premier League goal dealt another blow to Liverpool's title defence as Brighton and Hove Albion eased their relegation fears with a stunning 1-0 win at Anfield. (More Football News)

Liverpool had seemingly got back on track with successive away wins in London, but a second-half strike from Alzate gave Brighton a first victory over the Reds since January 1984.

The toothless champions ran out of ideas as the well-organised Seagulls left Jurgen Klopp's side without a goal in three home games and seven points behind leaders Manchester City - who they play on Sunday.

Burnley ended Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten home record in the top flight a fortnight ago and they have now lost two in a row at home in the league for the first time since September 2012.

1 - Steven Alzate has scored his first Premier League goal in his 28th appearance, and from what was the very first shot on target of the match against Liverpool. Firsts. pic.twitter.com/6aNGMv9jAQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

Mohamed Salah wasted an early chance to put the Reds in front when he lobbed over the crossbar after Jordan Henderson picked him out with an incisive pass.

Lacklustre Liverpool could not find a way through a well-drilled defence and Dan Burn spurned a glorious opportunity to put Brighton in front, scooping into the Kop after Neal Maupay showed great composure in the penalty area.

Solly March was also off target with a curling effort, with Brighton not resembling a side battling to avoid the drop in a drab first half.

The champions posed much more of a threat after the break but they were stunned when Alzate opened the scoring with the first shot on target in the match after 56 minutes. Burn made amends for his earlier miss by heading a deep cross into the path of Alzate, who converted from eight yards out.

Brighton lost March to injury before Salah missed a good chance to equalise after Klopp had introduced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi, with Liverpool's frustration mounting.

Caoimhin Kelleher, in for the unwell Allison, prevented Pascal Gross from doubling the lead with a fine save and then also denied Leandro Trossard with a sharp stop, though one goal was enough for the visitors in the end.



What does it mean? Reds' Anfield woes continue

Normal service appeared to have resumed with Liverpool beating Tottenham and West Ham 3-1 on their travels to the capital, but they barely laid a glove on brilliant Brighton.

Klopp's side are fourth in the table and have not scored at home in 348 minutes, since Sadio Mane against West Brom on December 27. They desperately need a victory in a huge showdown with in-form City, who can go 10 points ahead of them with a game in hand if they prevail on Merseyside this weekend.

On the subject of in-form sides, Brighton are unbeaten in five and 10 points ahead of third-bottom Fulham after ending a run of 12 games without beating Liverpool in all competitions, with this their first away win at Anfield in the league since March 1982.

Rock-solid Seagulls on a roll

Brighton were magnificent all over the pitch, but the defensive trio of Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Ben White were particularly outstanding.

Graham Potter's side were rarely troubled, keeping their shape superbly throughout. Webster made nine clearances, while there were three blocks from Dunk and White gained possession on six occasions, reading the game brilliantly.

Shaqiri fails to show up

It came as no surprise when Klopp replaced Xherdan Shaqiri after 64 minutes, as the Swiss midfielder did not pose a threat.

Liverpool played in front of Brighton and moved the ball too slowly, Shaqiri one of the main culprits as he made 22 passes in the Brighton half but failed to cut them open.

5 - Today was the very first day in English Football League history to see as many as five top-flight matches played with each one won by the away side. Quiet. https://t.co/cKJyCPpWiV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

Key Opta facts

- Liverpool have failed to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 1984.

- Brighton have won three of their last four Premier League games (D1), as many as they had in their previous 23. This was the first time the Seagulls have won back-to-back league games since November 2019.

- Steven Alzate became the fourth different player this season to score his first ever Premier League goal in a match against Liverpool at Anfield, the most number of different players to have done so in a single season since 1998-99 (5).

- Brighton have conceded just 10 goals in 11 Premier League games with Robert Sanchez in goal this season (5 clean sheets), compared to 19 in 11 with Mat Ryan starting (2 clean sheets).

- The Seagulls have kept four consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time ever.

What's next?

Liverpool will be looking to end City's 13-match winning run to make up ground in the title race, while Brighton return to Lancashire for a clash at Burnley on Saturday.

