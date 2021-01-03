New Zealand Vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2, Christchurch

A depleted Pakistan braved swing and pace against New Zealand to post 297 runs in their first innings of the second Test. Now the onus is on their bowlers to produce the goods on Day 2 of the match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Follow live score and updates of NZ vs PAK match here:

