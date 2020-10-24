Kings XI Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: A Battle Of Equals In Dubai

In Dubai on Saturday evening, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be making a last-ditch effort to clinch IPL 2020 playoff berths in UAE. SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on Thursday and KXIP upset IPL pace-setter Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday. The wins will boost belief in both KXIP and SRH camps that a spot in the last-four at the end of the league stage is not impossible. It's a must-win situation for almost all the teams in IPL now and that makes for a thrilling contest on the cards. Follow live cricket scores of KXIP vs SRH here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)



The first-leg clash between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad ended in a 69-run win for SRH. The venue was Dubai and Sunrisers Hyderabad, batting first, scored 201 runs for six wickets. Jonny Bairstow missed a well-deserved century by three runs but it was the England wicket-keeper-batsman's 160-run opening wicket stand with skipper David Warner (52) that took the match away from Kings XI Punjab.

Rashid Khan and SRH pacers Khaleel Ahmed and T. Natarajan then shared the wickets to restrict the KXIP batsmen. Nicholas Pooran smashed a 37-ball 77 but rest of the KXIP batting just collapsed handing SRH a big win.

KXIP have a more settled look now. That is evident from the way they have been winning their recent games. The inclusion of Chris Gayle has definitely added muscle to the top order where skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have played leading roles in almost every game. Pooran has also proved his mettle and it was the West Indian's good work (53 off 28 balls) that saw KXIP surprise Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday.



SRH have some good news. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar came good in a 140-run third wicket stand against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday to give some much-needed middle order boost to the SRH batting that has been dependent on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. In many ways, the KXIP vs SRH match could be won or lost by the middle-orders. Jason Holder's inclusion in the SRH XI also proved to be good move.

