Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: Teams Battle For Playoff Spots

Two teams high on morale and levels on points (eight points from 10 matches each) will be clashing in Dubai on Saturday evening to keep hopes of making the IPL 2020 playoffs on course. SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on Thursday and KXIP upset IPL pace-setter Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday. The wins will boost belief in both KXIP and SRH camps that a spot in the last-four at the end of the league stage is not impossible. It's a must-win situation for almost all the teams in IPL now and that makes for a thrilling contest on the cards. The first-leg clash between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad ended in a 69-run win for SRH. How the teams fare on Saturday will depend on how the top order batsmen perform on either side. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran have did a world of good for KXIP but the good news for SRH is that their middle order consisting of Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar has suddenly come to life. SRH will now need consistency from their top five batsmen. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of KXIP vs SRH here. (Live Blog | POINTS TABLE | Schedule)

