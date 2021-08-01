Live, India at Tokyo Olympics: Spotlight On Indian Women's Hockey Team, Kamalpreet Kaur

After PV Sindhu won a bronze medal on Sunday and the men's hockey team qualified for the semifinals at Tokyo Olympics, Indians must be stepping out on Monday with an extra spring in their feet. The women's hockey team should feel inspired by their men when they face Australia in a historic quarterfinal match while it will be the last chance for the Indian shooting contingent to return with a medal from Tokyo 2020. In the second half of the day, all attention will be on Kamalpreet Kaur, who is in the final of the women's discuss event while equestrian Fouaad Mirza will try to qualify for the medal rounds in his maiden Olympics. Follow live updates here. (MONDAY SCHEDULE | MEDAL TALLY | SUNDAY'S RESULTS)





Sanjeev Rajput, now into his third Olympics, and young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar on his Olympic debut, will present India’s final challenge at the Asaka shooting range on Monday. The duo will feature in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualification round.



Rajput and Tomar are ranked sixth and second in the world, respectively, in the most gruelling Rifle/Pistol event. Both Indians will have to fight hard for a top eight spot in a 48-man field that will see the likes of defending Olympic champion Sergey Kamenskiy of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and world number one Istvan Peni of Hungary in action.



Kamalpreet Kaur will be a dark horse in the women's discus competition. If Kamalpreet Kaur ends up on the podium, it will be India’s first-ever track-and-field medal at the Olympics. She was one of only two discus throwers to achieve the automatic final qualification mark of 64m in the qualifying rounds on her Olympic debut.

