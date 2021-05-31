Asian Boxing Championships 2021, Live Updates: Shiva Thapa Also Settles For Silver After Amit Panghal

After a mixed show by the women’s boxers, it’s the turn of the men to add to India’s medal tally at the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships 2021, jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and UAE Boxing Federation, in Dubai on Monday. Follow live updates here.

8:54 PM IST: Up next 69 kg final: Baturov Bobo-Usmon (UZB) vs Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ)

8:53 PM IST: 64 kg final: 2nd seed Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mangolia) defeats Shiva Thapa (India) via split decision to win gold. Thapa went down 2-3 against Mongolia's Baatarsukh in a close bout

8:48 PM IST: Over to 2nd ROUND: 64 kg final bout between Shiva Thapa (India) in Red vs second seed Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mangolia). Both boxers are evenly matched and its close. Over to third and final round.

India has contested the R2ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ£ decision of the spilt verdict 2ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ£-3ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ£ and surprise loss of @Boxerpanghal in the finals of ASBC #AsianEliteBoxingChampionships in Dubai against reigning World & @Olympics champion S Zoirov of ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ ðÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂ#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/Xt09rwbxVP — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 31, 2021

8:43 PM IST: FIRST ROUND: Shiva and Baatarsukh are evenly matched and have started cautiously. Shiva is moving fast to move inside Baatarsukh who is quick on his feet evading. Over to second round.

8:38 PM IST: Up next 64 kg final bout between Shiva Thapa (India) in Red vs second seed Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mangolia)

8: 37 PM IST: Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (Mangolia) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (Iran) to clinch 60kg gold

8:31 PM IST: Tsendbaatar is all over Daniyal and dominated the first round. Daniyal attacked more in the second round trying to make a comeback. Over to the final round.

8:23 PM IST: Next up is 60 kg final with top seed Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (Mangolia) up against Daniyal Shahbakhsh (Iran) in blue

8:22 PM IST: 2nd seed Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (Mangolia) has managed to surprise top seed Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (Uzbekistan ). Kharkhuu wins via split decision to clinch gold in 56kg

8:08 PM IST: Up next it's 56 kg final with: Top seed Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (Uzbekistan ) Vs 2nd seed Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (Mangolia)

8:04 PM IST: THIRD ROUND: Top seed Amit Panghal of India has lost to 2nd seed Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan via a split decision. Panghal lost 2-3 against the reigning World and Olympic champion Zoirov. This is third loss for Panghal to Zoirov ahead of the Tokyo Olympics



8:00 PM IST: 2nd ROUND: Amir has again started well and landed a left hand, while Zoirov is trying to get past Amit's defense. Amit is looking good moving inside Zoirov's defense time and again. Amit was in attacking mode all through the second round. It close and over to third and final round now.

7:55 PM IST: FIRST ROUND: Amit has started well and managed to land few punches. Zoirov has made a comeback with a few punches finding their target. Both boxers are equally matched.

7:52 PM IST: Up next 52 kg: Top seed Amit Panghal of India Vs 2nd seed Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan (blue)

7:50 PM IST: Uzbekistan's Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (Red) defeated Daniyal Sabit of Kazakhstan in 49kg category to win gold. Mirzakhmedov was made to sweat by Sabit.

7:44 PM IST: Honours even in the second round. Mirzakhmedov was looking for a way past Sabit's defense, who is equal to the challenge. Both boxers will be happy with 2nd round. Over to final round.

7:39 PM IST: First round sees 18-year-old Sabit start aggressively, but Mirzakhmedov came back and started to find his target. Mirzakhmedov after being on back foot at the start, has managed to finish the first round strong.

7:33 PM IST: In the first of the 10 finals, Uzbekistan's Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (red) is up against Daniyal Sabit of Kazakhstan in 49kg category

7:16 PM IST: 14 minutes to start, here's the line up of all 10 Men's finals. Three Indians are in fray

49 kg: Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) vs Daniyal Sabit (KAZ)



52 kg: Amit Panghal (IND) vs Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB)



56 kg: Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) vs Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MNG)



60 kg: Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MNG) vs Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI)



64 kg: Shiva Thapa (IND) vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MNG)



69 kg: Baturov Bobo-Usmon (UZB) vs Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ)



75 kg: Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) vs Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ)



81 kg: Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) vs Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB)



91 kg: Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) vs Sanjeet (IND)



91+ kg: Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ)



PREVIEW



India’s charge will be led by 52kg top seed and defending Asian champion Amit Panghal, who will square off against Uzbek pugilist Zoirov Shakhobidin.

Shakhobidin has proved to be Panghal’s nemesis more than once now and is likely to pose a stiff challenge to the 25-year-old Indian, who is also the world number one in his weight category.



Monday's final clash between Panghal vs Shakhobidin is like a Tokyo Olympics dress rehearsal.

Our men boxers will be in the ring tonight aiming to be the Asian Champion at the Finals of 2021 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Dubai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥



Go for gold, guysðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»#PunchMeinHaiDum #AsianEliteBoxingChampionships #GoForGold pic.twitter.com/ttMjOeuJw7 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 31, 2021

Zoirov Shakhobidin is the defending world and Olympic champion and has a 2-0 win-loss record against Amit Panghal. The Indian had lost in the 2019 world championships and more recently at the Governor's Cup in Russia.

Apart from Panghal, the other two Indian pugilists in fray are Shiva Thapa (64kg) and Sanjeet (91kg).

Thapa will be up against the Asian Games silver medallist Mongolia’s Baatarsukh Chinzorig, while second seeded Sanjeet will take on Rio Olympics silver medallist Vassiliy Levit, who is chasing his fourth Asian championships gold.



Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Varinder Singh (60kg) have already secured bronze medals in the men’s section with their semi-final finish.



On Sunday, Indian women's boxing team finished with one gold, three silver and six bronze medals in Dubai. Overall, this has been India's best showing at the Asian boxing championships. India's previous best haul was 13 medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze) in the 2019 edition.

Olympic-bound defending champion Pooja Rani (75kg) was the lone Indian to clinch a gold, while Mary Kom settled for silver along with Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) and Anupama (+81kg).

