List Of World Sports Personalities Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In 2022

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge following the emergence of a new variant Omicron, sports personalities have once again come at a risk. Despite all the precautions and bio-bubbles in place, there is no stopping coronavirus from breaching the tightest of the environments and making life hell for everyone. (More Sports News)

After the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Nadal, Sourav Ganguly and many more caught the virus in the last year, 2022 was no respite as seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi became the latest entry in the list.

Let’s take a look at the sports celebs who tested positive for Coronavirus in 2022 so far.

Lionel Messi

Life has been tough for Lionel Messi since his arrival at the Paris Saint-Germain last year. Things took a bad turn at the start of 2022 when the former Barcelona star Lionel Messi tested positive for the Coronavirus along with his three other PSG teammates. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has entered into self-isolation and will miss the French Cup 2021-22 tie against Vannes. Since his transfer from to PSG, the Argentinean has scored only one goal in 11 Ligue 1 appearances, although he has netted five times in the Champions League.

Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus’ start to the New Year 2022 was rocked by the news of captain Giorgio Chiellini falling trap to COVID-19. The Italian stalwart tested positive for the coronavirus, the Turin club announced on Saturday. The 37-year-old has been isolating at home after coming in contact with a COVID-positive person last week before being tested on Saturday. A day earlier, Chellini’s teammates Carlo Pinsoglio and Arthur Melo had tested positive.

Chris Silverwood

England suffered a major setback when head coach Chris Silverwood tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to sit out of the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test against Australia. Silverwood had already been isolating after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person among the England support staff. Upon routine testing on Sunday, Silverwood’s samples came out positive. “He will remain in isolation until January 8. Silverwood is asymptomatic and is fully vaccinated. He is expected to return to the England party in Hobart ahead of the fifth Ashes Test,” ECB said in a statement.

Glenn McGrath

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The former pacer was about to present baggy pink caps to both Australia and England players in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney for the Pink Test which is being played in the memory of his late wife Jane, who died of breast cancer. McGrath is currently isolating himself.

Roman Reigns

The biggest setback for WWE fans in New Year 2022 has been Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. Reigns, WWE’s biggest superstar, was scheduled to defend his WWE Championship title against Brock Lesnar but had to pull out of the event at the last moment.