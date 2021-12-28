Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, Tests Positive For Covid-19, Now Stable

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, according to BCCI sources. It is believed that his Covid reports came last night. (More Cricket News)

Sourav Ganguly is admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and his viral load is 19.5. The 49-year-old underwent angioplasty earlier in the year following a mild heart attack. He had tested negative for Covid-19 back then.

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. He was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI. His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.