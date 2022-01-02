Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Lionel Messi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Confirm Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi is among four players in the PSG squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Others are left-back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

Lionel Messi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Confirm Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer in August 2021. | File Photo

Trending

Lionel Messi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Confirm Paris Saint-Germain
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T18:12:07+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 6:12 pm

Football superstar Lionel Messi has tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed French giants Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their French Cup (Coupe de France) game against third-tier Vannes on January 4 (Tuesday night). (More Football News)

Messi, 34, is among four players in the PSG squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Others are left-back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, PSG revealed about the coronavirus infections, but none of the players were named at that point.

But in a further statement on the team's medical news Sunday, the club named Messi among those who have tested positive. One one staff member has also tested positive.

"This Sunday 2 January's medical update concerns Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala and Neymar Jr.," the medical update read.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"- The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol.

"- Neymar JR will continue his treatment in Brazil until 9 January with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff. His return to training is still expected to be in about 3 weeks."

Messi won a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or in 2021. He joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer last August amid emotional outpouring from the Catalan side. He signed a two-year deal with an option for an extra year.

In 2021, he scored 40 goals for the clubs and the national team, and won the 2021 Copa America -- his first major international title with the Argentina national football team.

14-time champions PSG are the most successful side in the history of the tournament. They beat Moncao 2-0 in the 2020–21 final.

Last year's runners-up Monaco also said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

Monaco face second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day.

In England, a continuing coronavirus outbreak led to the postponement of the Southampton vs Newcastle match on Sunday. This was the 18th Premier League game to be postponed in the past three weeks.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Lionel Messi Paris Football Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Coupe de France (French Cup) Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Allahudien Paleker All Set To Become 497th Test Umpire

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Allahudien Paleker All Set To Become 497th Test Umpire

Neeraj Chopra's Coach Klaus Bartonietz Gets Contract Extension Till Paris Olympics

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Australia Name Two Indian-Origin Cricketers In 15-Member Squad

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Virat Kohli Gets Backing From Rahul Dravid

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jos Buttler's Ambition Is 'To Keep Playing All Three Formats'

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England Head Coach Chris Silverwood Tests Positive For COVID-19

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: COVID-19 Scare Forces England To Cancel Training Ahead Of Sydney Test

SA Vs IND: History Beckons India As Virat Kohli’s Men Take On Out-Of-Sorts South Africa In 2nd Test

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto Star For Bangladesh On Day 2

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto Star For Bangladesh On Day 2

Ashes: Glenn McGrath, Ex-Australian Pacer, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Pink Test In Sydney

Ashes: Glenn McGrath, Ex-Australian Pacer, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Pink Test In Sydney

MS Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Singh Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

MS Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Singh Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

ATP Cup 2022: Taylor Fritz, John Isner Shine For United States In Victory Over Canada

ATP Cup 2022: Taylor Fritz, John Isner Shine For United States In Victory Over Canada

Read More from Outlook

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

Pico Iyer / Our planet remains inexhaustible, as inexhaustible as our capacity for instruction and exp­loration.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

Jayanta Oinam / Rahul David tried to calm the frayed nerves in the Indian camp and hailed the skipper as "fantastic" despite "all the noise around him".

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement