Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Top Tennis Stars Prepare For Melbourne Event Sans Novak Djokovic

At a time when all the top tennis stars will be tuning up for the Australian Open 2022 in WTA and ATP tournaments, World No.1 Novak Djokovic has still not confirmed his participation for the year's first Grand Slam.

Australian Open 2022: Top Tennis Stars Prepare For Melbourne Event Sans Novak Djokovic
There is a speculation that Novak Djokovic could apply for a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open 2022. | File photo

Trending

Australian Open 2022: Top Tennis Stars Prepare For Melbourne Event Sans Novak Djokovic
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T16:34:19+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 4:34 pm

While the ‘will he or won't he?’ question remains for No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his participation in the Australian Open 2022, the rest of the tennis world returns to work this week to prepare for the season’s first major beginning January 17 at Melbourne Park. (More Tennis News)

The men’s ATP Cup team event has been on since the weekend in Sydney, and there are three tune-up events being played this week in Melbourne as part of Tennis Australia’s ‘Summer Set’ of tournaments — two WTA tournaments and one ATP.

In Adelaide, there is a joint ATP and WTA tournament this week. Next week, both Adelaide and Sydney will hold joint ATP-WTA tournaments. Djokovic is still nowhere to be seen.

Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley says there is “quite a bit to play out” before nine-time champion Djokovic shows up to play in Australia. The top-ranked player has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against COVID-19, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

But there has been speculation Djokovic could apply for a medical exemption to play as he eyes a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20. Djokovic withdrew from Serbia's ATP Cup team last week.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“We've still got a few charter flights coming in until the end of this week and then all the players will be here,” Tiley said.

“As far as the status relates to Novak, I think we'll have a much clearer picture in the coming days otherwise it's getting pretty late to show up and play the Australian Open. There's quite a bit to play out and I think it will play out in the coming days.”

Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep will headline the WTA tournament in Melbourne this week while Nadal, recovering from COVID-19, is the top seed at the ATP event at Melbourne Park. Also in the ATP tournament is second-seeded Reilly Opelka, Nick Kyrgios and Grigor Dimitrov.

In Adelaide, top-ranked and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty is the headliner, joined by Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. Gael Monfils is the No. 1 seed at the Adelaide ATP tournament, while Karen Khachanov is seeded second.

At the Adelaide WTA event Monday, third-seeded Maria Sakkari beat Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 in the opening round of the 32-draw tournament. Barty, who has a first-round bye, hasn't played a tournament since losing in the third at the U.S. Open in early September.

“In the next couple weeks I'll have to be patient with myself, it has been a while since I've played a competitive match,” Barty said Monday. “But I feel good. I feel ready. Now it's just about going out there and enjoying it.”

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew from the Melbourne tournament, having just come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament when she won at Flushing Meadows in September, had pulled out of an Abu Dhabi tournament in late December after contracting the virus.

Two of the biggest names in tennis won't be playing the Australian Open. Federer is still recovering from right knee surgery.

Serena Williams' Grand Slam title drought will officially reach five years after the 23-time major champion announced her withdrawal from the Australian Open last month due to an ongoing hamstring injury. It means she'll miss another chance to tie Margaret Court's all-time Grand Slam record.

Williams' 23rd major singles title — and most recent — came at the Australian Open in 2017. And for the first time since 1997, no Williams sister will be in action at Melbourne Park. Venus Williams, 41, hasn't played since August because of a leg injury.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Serena Williams Ashleigh Barty Roger Federer Nick Kyrgios Melbourne Tennis ATP Cup Australian Open ATP COVID 19 Coronavirus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

List Of World Sports Personalities Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In 2022

List Of World Sports Personalities Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In 2022

National Chess Events Scheduled For January 2022 Postponed Due To Rising COVID Cases

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Head Coach Thomas Dennerby Eyes FIFA World Cup Qualification

Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad’s Limited Usage By England ‘Surprises’ Australian Steve Smith

Safe Standing Returns In England's Top Flight Football After Almost Three Decades

IND Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli-less India Trudge To 53/3 At Lunch

NZ Vs BAN: Mominul Haque, Liton Das Stand Put Bangladesh In Driver’s Seat Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli Misses Second SA Vs IND Test: This Is What Happened To Indian Captain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley Tests Positive For COVID-19

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 1: KL Rahul Goes For Fifty; India (146/5 ) At Tea

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 1: KL Rahul Goes For Fifty; India (146/5 ) At Tea

Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan All-Rounder, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan All-Rounder, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

French Cup 2021-22: Fraser Hornby's Injury-Time Goal Helps 10-Man Reims Enter Last 16

French Cup 2021-22: Fraser Hornby's Injury-Time Goal Helps 10-Man Reims Enter Last 16

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement