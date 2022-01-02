Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England Head Coach Chris Silverwood Tests Positive For COVID-19

Chris Silverwood was already due to miss fourth Australia vs England, Ashes Test in Sydney having entered quarantine after one of his family members was tested positive for coronavirus.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England Head Coach Chris Silverwood Tests Positive For COVID-19
Chris Silverwood, 46, is asymptomatic. He will stay in isolation until 8 January. | File Photo

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England Head Coach Chris Silverwood Tests Positive For COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T15:42:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 3:42 pm

England's troubled build-up to the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test against Australia amplified on Sunday with head coach Chris Silverwood testing positive for COVID-19. He was already in isolation in Melbourne following a positive test among a family member of the touring party. (More Cricket News)

Silverwood, 46, is fully vaccinated. He is asymptomatic and will stay in isolation until 8 January.

"England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for Covid-19," a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

The visitors are preparing for the fourth Test with a skeleton coaching staff. Pace bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin mentor Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning specialist Darren Veness have also tested positive.

It has left assistant coach Graham Thorpe in charge of the squad for the upcoming match.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Silverwood has been isolating in Melbourne since December 30 following a positive test from one of his family members. He will remain in isolation until January 8. Silverwood is asymptomatic and is fully vaccinated," the statement read further.

Earlier in the day, one of England's local net bowlers was also confirmed to be tested positive for COVD-19 and a scheduled training session was cancelled.

These latest developments will further dent the morale of the touring party, who have suffered demoralising defeats in the first three matches.

The fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is scheduled to start on January 5.

Earlier in the week, members of the England set-up had cleared a round of COVID-19 testing just before Day 2 of the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after two from their support staff and two from their families returned positive for the virus.

As a result of the positive cases, the start of play was delayed.

Australia has seen a spike in COVID cases in recent weeks much like the rest of the world.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Chris Silverwood Australia Cricket Ashes England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jos Buttler's Ambition Is 'To Keep Playing All Three Formats'

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jos Buttler's Ambition Is 'To Keep Playing All Three Formats'

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: COVID-19 Scare Forces England To Cancel Training Ahead Of Sydney Test

SA Vs IND: History Beckons India As Virat Kohli’s Men Take On Out-Of-Sorts South Africa In 2nd Test

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto Star For Bangladesh On Day 2

Ashes: Glenn McGrath, Ex-Australian Pacer, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Pink Test In Sydney

MS Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Singh Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

ATP Cup 2022: Taylor Fritz, John Isner Shine For United States In Victory Over Canada

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22: Davinson Sanchez Seals Late Win

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Bangladesh Ride On Mahmudul Hasan's 70 Not Out To Finish Day 2 At 175/2 - Highlights

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Bangladesh Ride On Mahmudul Hasan's 70 Not Out To Finish Day 2 At 175/2 - Highlights

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Eye Top Spot With Victory Against Struggling FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Eye Top Spot With Victory Against Struggling FC Goa

Once Barred From Playing Football, Anwar Ali To Make Indian Super League Debut With FC Goa

Once Barred From Playing Football, Anwar Ali To Make Indian Super League Debut With FC Goa

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Miss Chelsea Tie Due To COVID-19

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Miss Chelsea Tie Due To COVID-19

Read More from Outlook

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

Pico Iyer / Our planet remains inexhaustible, as inexhaustible as our capacity for instruction and exp­loration.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement