AUS Vs ENG: Chris Silverwood To Miss Fourth Ashes Test In Sydney Due To COVID-19 Close Contact

Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
England head coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate himself for 10 days in Melbourne. The number of COVID-19 cases in the visiting England camp grew to seven. The 4th Ashes Test starts in Sydney on January 5.

It is still unclear whether England head coach Chris Silverwood has caught the Covid-19 virus. | File photo

2021-12-30T12:39:03+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)
Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 12:39 pm

England head coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after a COVID-19 outbreak in the England team's camp grew to seven confirmed cases. (More Cricket News) 

Silverwood needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party. There was no indication that Silverwood has the virus.

He will have to isolate for 10 days — along with his family — in Melbourne, where the third Test was played. The fourth Test starts in Sydney on January 5.

England lost the third Test, and with it the series, as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes. England said the positive test for what it termed “one family member” happened on Wednesday. A further round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday.

England's touring party has recorded seven positive cases — three support staff and four family members — since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday. The players are due to fly to Sydney on Friday ahead of the fourth Test.

Cricket Australia is confident the Sydney Test can go ahead as planned, despite rising case numbers in the city and the outbreak in England's camp.

Both teams will fly to Sydney on a chartered flight on Friday morning and have an entire hotel complex booked out for them in the city's eastern suburbs to minimize the risk of contracting the virus. The fifth Test is scheduled for Hobart on January 14.

