Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Ashes Hit By Covid As Journalist Who Interviewed Dawid Malan Tests Positive

British journalists covering the Ashes Down Under are worried that a fellow member has tested positive for COVID. The series is being played under a secure bio-bubble.

This is second time the Ashes 2021-22 Test match has been hit by Covid-19. Australia skipper Pat Cummins had to miss the match after he came in contact with a Covid positive person. | @bbctms

2021-12-19T13:33:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 1:33 pm

The second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England has been hit by Covid-19 for the second time after a media person from the visiting broadcast crew has tested positive for the dreaded virus on Day 4 of the pink-ball encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Live   

According to reports, the mediaperson reportedly from BBC (not named), who took an interview of England’s Dawid Malan after play on Saturday, tested positive as part of scheduled testing.

“SA Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person’s close contacts,” said organisers in a statement.

“We are undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required.”

It is also been learnt that former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath and former England World Cup winner Isa Guha have been withdrawn from media duties following the positive case.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out of the match just before the start after he came in close contact with a Covid-19 positive person while dining at the team hotel. Steve Smith was made the captain.

Dawid Malan Pat Cummins Adelaide, Australia Cricket Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Ashes England vs Australia COVID 19 Coronavirus Sports
