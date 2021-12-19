Ashes Hit By Covid As Journalist Who Interviewed Dawid Malan Tests Positive

The second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England has been hit by Covid-19 for the second time after a media person from the visiting broadcast crew has tested positive for the dreaded virus on Day 4 of the pink-ball encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

According to reports, the mediaperson reportedly from BBC (not named), who took an interview of England’s Dawid Malan after play on Saturday, tested positive as part of scheduled testing.

“SA Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person’s close contacts,” said organisers in a statement.

“We are undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required.”

BBC and ABC broadcast boxes are empty after positive Covid test result. pic.twitter.com/KfGVAI8mhg — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 19, 2021

It is also been learnt that former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath and former England World Cup winner Isa Guha have been withdrawn from media duties following the positive case.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out of the match just before the start after he came in close contact with a Covid-19 positive person while dining at the team hotel. Steve Smith was made the captain.