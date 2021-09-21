Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Jamal Musiala Injury Overshadows Bayern Munich Training

The Bavarian powerhouse said 18-year-old Musiala suffered a capsule injury in his right ankle.

Jamal Musiala Injury Overshadows Bayern Munich Training
Jamal Musiala made a significant impact in the opening games with four goals and four assists in six appearances. | File Photo

Trending

Jamal Musiala Injury Overshadows Bayern Munich Training
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T15:09:22+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 3:09 pm

Bayern Munich's training session was overshadowed by injuries to up-and-coming star Jamal Musiala and reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. (More Football News)

The Bavarian powerhouse said 18-year-old Musiala suffered a capsule injury in his right ankle and Ulreich suffered a partial inner ligament injury in his right knee joint.

Bayern did not say how long either player will be out.

While Ulreich had made only one appearance in the German Cup for Bayern this season, Musiala made a significant impact in the opening games with four goals and four assists in six appearances. He didn't play a full game in any and was given a rest for Bayern's 7-0 rout of Bochum on Saturday.

Musiala has also made eight appearances for Germany.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The Bundesliga leaders face promoted Greuther Fürth on Friday.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Football Sports Injury Bayern Munich Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Retains Number One Spot

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Retains Number One Spot

Defensive Frailties Return To Haunt Fearless Borussia Dortmund

IPL 2021, DC Vs SRH: Delhi Capitals Resume Campaign Against Laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ramiz Raja Slams 'Western Bloc' After England Refuse To Tour Pakistan, Invokes India 'Target' - WATCH

European Super League: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus To Escape UEFA Ban?

India Women Suffer Nine-wicket Defeat Against Australia Women In First ODI

KKR Recharged After Big IPL 2021 Win Vs RCB - Here's How They Celebrated: See Video

Saudi International, Asian Tour In Historic Partnership To Tee Off 2022 Golf Season

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Sports

Serie A: Napoli Extend Perfect Start With 4-0 Thrashing Of Udinese

Serie A: Napoli Extend Perfect Start With 4-0 Thrashing Of Udinese

Virat Kohli Credits Basu Shanker For Making Him 'Fitter To Fittest'

Virat Kohli Credits Basu Shanker For Making Him 'Fitter To Fittest'

‘Getting Kohli, De Villiers, Maxwell Early Is Really Rare’, Says KKR’s Eoin Morgan After Big Win vs RCB

‘Getting Kohli, De Villiers, Maxwell Early Is Really Rare’, Says KKR’s Eoin Morgan After Big Win vs RCB

La Liga: Barcelona Held By Winless Granada At Camp Nou

La Liga: Barcelona Held By Winless Granada At Camp Nou

Read More from Outlook

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

J&K: Army Chopper Crash Lands In Dense Forest Area, Two Pilots Injured

J&K: Army Chopper Crash Lands In Dense Forest Area, Two Pilots Injured

Outlook Web Desk / The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am. A police party has been rushed to the remote area and it will take them some time to reach there.

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

PTI / The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league.

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Outlook Correspondent / Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited Barua to hold talks with the government and give peace a chance soon after becoming chief minister in May.

Advertisement