March 21, 2021
Poshan
ISSF World Cup: Indian Trio Aishwary, Deepak And Pankaj Win Silver In Men's Team Air Rifle Event

The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round to finish behind the winning team of Lucas Kozeniesky, William Shaner and Timothy Sherry of the United States.

PTI 21 March 2021
The Indian team qualified second in the race for the gold medal round after shooting 623.4.
Courtesy: Twitter (@Media_SAI)
India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar and Pankaj Kumar combined to win the silver medal in the men's team air rifle event on the third competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday. (More Sports News)

The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round to finish behind the winning team of Lucas Kozeniesky, William Shaner and Timothy Sherry of the United States.

The US team shot 16.

The Indian team qualified second in the race for the gold medal round after shooting 623.4 in the second qualification series behind USA's 625.1

South Korea (621.2), represented by Taeyun Nam, Byounggil Choo and Jae Seung Chung and Iran's Pourya Norouziyan, Hossein Bagheri and Amir Mohammad Nekounam (620.1) played the bronze medal match, with the former finishing third on the podium after the Kenyans did not start.

Earlier, in the first qualification, the Indian trio topped the chart with an aggregate score of 1885.9 ahead of the USA's 1880.8, Korea's 1880.3 and Iran's 1869.7 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament.

The tournament began on Friday.

