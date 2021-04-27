April 27, 2021
IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Scores: Expect Run Feast At Motera

Follow live scores of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore here. Both teams are level on points

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals clash with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad tonight. How will the 'Battle of Equals' pan out? Follow DC vs RCB live scores.
Two of the best batting sides in the powerplay clash in a high-profile IPL 2021 match at Motera on Tuesday evening. Delhi Capitals will be oozing with confidence after their super over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad while Royal Challengers Bangalore will quickly like to forget their big defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Both DC and RCB are level on points (eight from five games) and look balanced outfits. Batsmen on both sides like to play their strokes and after the sluggish pitches in Chennai, the relatively fresher square at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be a welcome relief. Axar Patel's return will give Delhi an extra edge as his left-arm spin will surely test the prolific AB de Villiers. Delhi will miss Ravichandran Ashwin, who has stayed back in Chennai to assist his family with COVID duties. RCB will miss Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson. The Australian players have returned home as India continues to reel under the pandemic. Both teams have enough players to produce what should be an excellent contest. Follow here live scores of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

Live Scorecard | Points Table | Full Schedule

