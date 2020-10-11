October 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Teen Held For Issuing Rape Threats Against MS Dhoni's Five-year-old Daughter Ziva

IPL 2020: Teen Held For Issuing Rape Threats Against MS Dhoni's Five-year-old Daughter Ziva

The nature of the threat had caused a huge outrage on social media, with several cricketers, politicians and celebrities expressing disgust and demanding action

PTI 11 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Teen Held For Issuing Rape Threats Against MS Dhoni's Five-year-old Daughter Ziva
MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
Courtesy: Twitter
IPL 2020: Teen Held For Issuing Rape Threats Against MS Dhoni's Five-year-old Daughter Ziva
outlookindia.com
2020-10-11T23:59:28+05:30

A 16-year-old boy was nabbed on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat for allegedly issuing threats against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's minor daughter, police said. (More Cricket News)

"The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back," Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh told reporters.

The teenager "confessed" to have posted the threatening message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said.

Ranchi police had shared information regarding the boy with Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message, Singh said.

"We detained him for questioning after Ranchi police informed us that the accused hails from Mundra in Kutch district.

"We have confirmed that the boy is the same who had posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police as the FIR was lodged in that city," the SP said, adding that a team of Ranchi Police is likely to reach Kutch tomorrow to take custody of the teenager.

Dhoni is captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.

The nature of the threat had caused a huge outrage on social media, with several cricketers, politicians and celebrities expressing disgust and demanding action.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

French Open 2020: Roger Federer Honoured To Share Record With 'Greatest Rival' Rafael Nadal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Child Rape Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos