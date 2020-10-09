October 09, 2020
Corona
MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gets Rape Threats After CSK Captain's Poor Performance in IPL 2020

Fans upset with Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni's performance for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020

09 October 2020
MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gets Rape Threats After CSK Captain's Poor Performance in IPL 2020
MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva
MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gets Rape Threats After CSK Captain's Poor Performance in IPL 2020
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva has become the target of social media trolls with perverts threatening the five-year-old with rape and physical violence.

As the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions struggle in the 2020 edition, fans' anger turned to hatred. After CSK's defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, sections of these so-called fans flooded social media platforms with threats to players and their families.

Here are viral tweets:

CSK, after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener, have lost four of the six matches played so far.

In the last match, they failed to chase down a target of 168 runs against KKR.

CSK need to shift gears in IPL 2020 and that could start with the South Indian derby in Dubai on Saturday. Both CSK and RCB are coming off defeats and occupy mid-table positions.

Dhoni's CSK and Virat Kohli's RCB will be desperate for two full points at this stage and batting could take centre stage.

Shane Watson is back to his striking best and Faf du Plessis has been CSK most consistent man up the order. Dhoni has floated up and down the order but its high time that Kedar Jadhav justifies the faith CSK has shown in him.

Jadhav was another player who was targetted by angry fans.



