IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Rahul Tewatia Hits Navdeep Saini For Massive Sixes After Getting Hit On The Chest - WATCH

Rahul Tewatia braved a nasty hit on the chest then hit Navdeep Saini for two back-to-back sixes to give a flourishing finish to Rajasthan Royals (RR) innings during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

In the final over of the innings, Tewatia tried to scoop the second ball, but miss the full toss and the ball hit on his chest. Writhing in pain, he needed some to get on his feet.

Watch what happened here:

Tewatia became an overnight sensation after hitting a 31-ball 53 to set up the highest successful chase in the history of IPL.

Impressed with Tewatia, former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "Not just Sharjah, he can hit them in Abu Dhabi as well."

Not just Sharjah, he can hit them in Abu Dhabi as well. Tewatia after 3 sixes today :

Tabaadlon se ilaake badalte hain,

Iraade nahin.#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/i7QHurQMoX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2020

Tewatia remained unbeaten on 24 off 12 balls as RR set 155-run target for RCB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

