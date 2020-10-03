October 03, 2020
Sensational Rahul Tewatia showed his fighting spirit by hitting Navdeep Saini for successive sixes moments after getting hit on the chest by a beamer during RCB vs RR match of IPL 2020

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2020
Navdeep Saini floors Rahul Tewatia
Screengrab: IPL
Rahul Tewatia braved a nasty hit on the chest then hit Navdeep Saini for two back-to-back sixes to give a flourishing finish to Rajasthan Royals (RR) innings during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

In the final over of the innings, Tewatia tried to scoop the second ball, but miss the full toss and the ball hit on his chest. Writhing in pain, he needed some to get on his feet.

Watch what happened here:

Tewatia became an overnight sensation after hitting a 31-ball 53 to set up the highest successful chase in the history of IPL.

Impressed with Tewatia, former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "Not just Sharjah, he can hit them in Abu Dhabi as well."

Tewatia remained unbeaten on 24 off 12 balls as RR set 155-run target for RCB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

