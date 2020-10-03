Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals in the first match of IPL 2020's first double-header in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. It will be match No. 4 for both RCB and RR, who are level on points with two wins each. The RCB vs RR contest is pregnant with mini battles. While it can be seen as a battle between Virat Kohli versus Steve Smith, the match will see a good contest between specialists batsmen and bowlers on either side. Jofra Archer, who has been bowling at a searing pace, will be Rajasthan Royal's main weapon against a slew of top-quality RCB batsmen -- AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and the highly-rated Devdutt Padikkal. Similarly, Navdeep Saini, who won RCB a super over contest against Mumbai Indians, will challenge the likes of Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Apart from Saini, RCB have Yuzvendra Chahal, whose leg-spin has turned matches for Kohli's team. Get live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of RCB vs RR here. (LIVE BLOG | STANDINGS | NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine